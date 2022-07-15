Good morning, today will be a beautiful day. Enjoy the pleasant conditions in the morning in the 60s and 70s. It will warm up quickly, hitting the mid-80s by noon. Then, afternoon highs will be in the low 90s. All of this under a sunny sky with a few clouds. The humidity won’t be quite as low as yesterday but still lower than last week. Therefore, the heat index will only be a few degrees above the air temperature, maxing out around 93-96. No triple digits! For Friday night out plans, temperatures will fall through the 80s with overnight lows from 65-70.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a small spotty shower chance. It’ll remain hot in the low 90s. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with the return to scattered shower/storm chances. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Monday will have additional scattered showers and storms with highs near 88. Then, the rest of the week will be hot in the 90s with daily hit or miss storms, primarily in the PM hours.