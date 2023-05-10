Good morning, today will be warm, mostly sunny, and have slightly lower humidity than yesterday. It’ll be mostly sunny in the morning hours through midday with some gradually increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will range from about 83-88 today. There’s a very slim chance of a spotty shower. The most likely time and location will be this evening in northeast Alabama. Tonight, clouds will continue to increase, becoming mostly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.
Thursday and Friday will both be partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Scattered showers and storms will continue on Saturday and Sunday, too, as temperatures heat up. Saturday’s high will be 87, and then Sunday is up to 90 degrees for Mother’s Day. It will also be humid, so the heat index should reach the low 90s.
Then, Monday will have additional storms with a slight dip of a cold front across our area with highs cooling a little to 85. Tuesday will follow-up with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low 80s.