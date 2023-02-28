Good morning, today will be an absolutely beautiful day. It’ll be mostly sunny to sunny with some afternoon clouds. Highs will be warm in the low to mid-70s with a light westerly breeze. Clouds will increase tonight after midnight with lows around 50.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with only a few sporadic daytime showers. Highs will remain warm for March 1st in the mid-70s. Then, rain and storms will arrive Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning. Heavy rain along with the potential for a strong to severe storm with damaging gusts, hail, and an isolated tornado will all be possible.
The active weather will continue on Thursday and Friday as well. Thursday will have on and off scattered showers/storms with highs around 70. Friday will be around 70 again, but the rain and storms will form a narrower line due to a cold front passing in the morning into the afternoon. Both days may have the potential for severe weather. Additionally, Friday will be windy. Here’s the good news – by Friday evening, the system will be to our east, and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky. The weekend will be dry with mostly sunny conditions and a little cooler with highs around 60 on both days.