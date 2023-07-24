A lost hiker Sunday night had to be rescued by a group of several agencies in Rhea County at about 8:00pm CST.
Dunlap Fire Department, Signal Mountain Fire Department, Rhea County Rescue Squad, Rhea County EMA, Rhea County EMS and Tennessee State Parks teams joined forces to perform a rope rescue on the female hiker in the “Pocket” State Park area on Dayton Mountain.
Rescue teams were able to find the hiker, who did not appear to be seriously injured.
Several haul systems were set up to assist the hiker and rescuers up the rocky terrain of the mountainside. Once she was safely brought up, the hiker was transferred to Rhea County EMS.