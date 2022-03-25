The City of Chattanooga's collection of loose leaves will end for the season on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Beginning on April 1, leaf request service requests should be directed as brush and bagged yard waste.
To send in a service request for brush and bagged yard waste collection:
- Use the CHATT311 app on your Apple or Android device; select brush or bagged yard waste in the menu selection with your address and location of bagged yard waste
- Call the 311 service hotline by dialing 311 or 423-643-6311
- Text 61222 and use the keyword 311
- Email 311@chattanooga.gov