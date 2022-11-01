It's that time of year; after amazing us with their brilliant Fall colors, the leaves are falling, and they need to be raked up.
But the City of Chattanooga is here to help you with those Fall chores, starting November 1.
By calling Chattanooga 311 (423-643-6311) city residents can request loose leaf collection.
The city will send a truck with what amounts to a giant vacuum to suck up your loose leaves and whisk them away, until the other trees drop their leaves.
The City reminds residents that your loose leaves should be separated from bagged yard waste, brush, and bulky items.
Loose leaves should be placed on the curb.
Residents should not rake leaves over storm drains, catch basins or curb inlets to prevent flooding.
You can also use the CHATT311 app (available for iOS or Android devices) to request your loose leaf collection.