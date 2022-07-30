UPDATE:
Emails show a complicated history between the ownership of the Chattanooga Lookouts, and the Wamp family: Hamilton County Mayoral candidate Weston Wamp, and his father Zach, a former 3rd district congressman.
A 2018 email from Lookouts managing owner Jason Freier, which Local 3 News has independently confirmed, alleges Weston Wamp attended a meeting in January 2015 with Lookouts staff, and leadership from two other teams in which he "...made a racist comment directed at our then second-in-command with the Lookouts (an African-American) and another inappropriate comment directed at a visiting female staffer."
Freier continued, "...we could not have someone who behaved as Weston did associated with the Lookouts." In a separate email, Freier told executives at Lamp Post Group, a former employer of Wamp, that his opposition to the new stadium was out of vindictiveness. "(Weston) thought a new ballpark was a great idea when he was begging us for a job with the team," Freier wrote. He added that Wamp had asked co-owner John Woods to fire Lookouts president Rich Mozingo, so he could have that job. (Freier and Woods company Hardball Capital had assumed Lookouts ownership in 2014, purchasing the team from previous owner Frank Burke.)
Wamp wrote that he should be "the face of the (Lookouts) franchise." Wamp wrote that although he fell short of winning the Congressional race in 2014, "I won the support of virtually every journalist, columnist, and editorialist in Chattanooga." He wrote that he "could put butts in seats and drive advertising revenue." In a letter to co-owner Woods in 2014, Wamp wrote, "a new stadium will be the goal." In various emails, both Wamps negotiated for a higher monthly retainer for the younger Wamp, asking that a proposed $2,000 a month be increased to $2500 or $3,000 a month. Freier told both Wamps that if Weston's goal was to make a lot of money working for the Lookouts, "that is probably not a good basis to invest or even for Weston to get involved." Wamp was a minority owner of the team, along with several community members, until 2018.
In April 2018, Wamp wrote an editorial in the Times Free Press in opposition to a taxpayer-funded baseball stadium at the Southside Wheland foundry site. He said he had frequently expressed that opinion on a local radio program.
After then Lookouts co-owner John Woods asked for a meeting with both Wamps to clear the air, the elder Wamp responded, "(I) support (Weston) 100% on what he has stated. Many other leaders do as well. Stadium will stay right where it is."
The emails also indicate both Weston and his father, pushed to get Weston a management position in the Lookouts organization after his two unsuccessful runs for the 3rd District Congressional seat, most recently in 2014. Zach Wamp also told the Lookouts owners in a 2014, "Maybe (former Chattanooga Mayor Jon) Kinsey and I both do real estate development around our new stadium."
In response Weston Wamp says "...Freier and his operatives have apparently leaked emails attacking my character with vicious lies in a desperate attempt to get his hands on taxpayer dollars for a new stadium." He denies ever making racist or sexist remarks and accuses the owner of intimidation and coercion.
Although more than 15,000 people have already cast their ballots in early voting or by absentee ballot, Wamp's opponent Matt Adams said voters need to take a look at the differences in the two candidates.
“They need to take a strong hard look at the differences not only in background but in character of the two candidates for county mayor. I think that these emails will only solidify that difference between us,” said Adams.
Lookouts President Rich Mozingo said in a statement,
“The Lookouts have received many inquiries regarding a series of private emails that were recently disclosed pertaining the history between Weston Wamp and the Chattanooga Lookouts. Neither the Lookouts, nor I personally, played any role whatsoever in the disclosure of these emails and, upon learning that another party was considering such disclosure, actively sought to dissuade them from making any of these emails public.
We (the Lookouts and I) have resisted all calls to disclose these emails publicly (to public officials or the media), choosing at every turn to stick to discussing the merits of the project that is now under consideration and about which we remain extremely excited.
People not currently associated with the team were a party to some emails and thus had the emails in their possession. We were and are unable to control what any such individual does or has done. But we would like it to be clear that the Lookouts and I personally have not participated in any disclosure of email correspondence with anyone, nor are we participating in the discussion thereof.”
Lamp Post Group of Chattanooga, Wamp’s former employer, said in a statement,
"We have known Weston for many years and have never heard him make racist or sexist remarks. Mr. Freier’s account of a meeting eight years ago is inconsistent with our memory of that conversation. The stadium issue aside, we are supporters of Weston and look forward to his leadership as our next County Mayor."
Here is Weston Wamp’s full statement:
Jason Freier and his operatives have apparently leaked emails attacking my character with vicious lies in a desperate attempt to get his hands on taxpayer dollars for a new stadium. It is part of an attempt to intimidate me and coerce me to support a new stadium. I unequivocally deny ever making racist or sexist remarks.
Lookouts’ owner Jason Freier has threatened for weeks to release emails regarding a private business investment made by Lamp Post Group eight years ago. Under Tennessee law, those efforts amount to extortion of a candidate for public office by Freier and others working in support of a new stadium.
As the emails from December 2014 and January 2015 reveal, my position is largely unchanged: a new, privately funded Lookouts stadium would be great for Chattanooga and the Wheland Foundry site would be a logical place for a new stadium to be located. What has changed since my discussions eight years ago is that taxpayers are currently being asked to assume all risk and pay for the new stadium up front with Lookouts owners putting up no money initially. My discussions with the Lookouts owners in December of 2014 and January of 2015 were about a privately funded stadium in cooperation with local elected leaders, a far cry from the $80 million publicly funded stadium that has been proposed.
The emails also directly contradict Freier’s claim that they “didn’t want (me) to be associated with the team.” In fact, I was offered a position with the team, but on January 28, 2015, I declined a request to meet with Jason Freier and John Woods and told them, “I have spent some time reconsidering whether this is a good fit for me. I’m not sure that it is.” That was the last communication I had with Freier, although I remained a minority owner of the Lookouts until 2018.
Freier is not an honest man and has conducted an elaborate smear campaign on me in the final stages of an important local election.
Freier is known for holding minor league baseball teams hostage and demanding taxpayer-funded stadiums or else he would move the team. Despite my love of baseball, I wanted nothing to do with that unethical business practice.
Freier’s attempts to intimidate me are a part of his playbook and his sense of entitlement to the taxpayer dollars of Hamilton County citizens is disgusting. As I have said for weeks, the proposed baseball stadium needs to be fully vetted and the rushed timeline to get it approved need to slow down. It is unfortunate that this has become such a distraction from the election at hand, although that is likely Freier’s intention."
Election Day is August 4th.
