Take your dog out to a ball game!
The Chattanooga Lookouts are hosting a "Dog at the Diamond" event on Sunday, April 17 2022.
The game begins at 2:15 p.m. against the Birmingham Barons.
Pooch Passes cost just $5.
A Pooch Pass must be purchased for each dog attending the game.
Lookouts officials ask that attendees select a general admission seating location for the pooch pass, including a purchase of a general admission ticket for yourself.
Seating for dogs (and their humans) is located in our Budweiser Party Deck, down the left field line.
Dogs are not allowed to sit in our main seating bowl but are welcome on public walkways. Water and a sanitation area will be available.