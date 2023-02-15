The Lookouts, Chattanooga's minor league baseball team, are looking for new members to join their team. On Saturday, February 18, the Lookouts will be hosting their annual hiring fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at AT&T Field.
The Lookouts are looking for applicants 16 years of age or older to fill a variety of positions, including Food Service Staff, Cooks, Beer Pourers (18+), Suite Servers (18+), Picnic Servers, Ushers, Camera Operators/Video Production, Press Box Staff, Grounds Crew, Team Store Attendants, Ticket Scanners, Team Mascots, and Promotions Team Members.
Applicants should be prepared to interview at the hiring fair and are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately. All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check.
If you're interested in joining the most fun team in town, apply online at https://t.co/eH94RTpYGp or visit https://atmilb.com/3XGcaiY.