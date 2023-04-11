Tuesday night is the home opener for the Lookouts, and the Chattanooga baseball team will be playing the Mississippi Braves.
"After months of waiting, it's opening day, 7:15 (pm), come on out to the ballpark," said Dan Kopf, Director of Public Relations for the Lookouts.
Dan Kopf knows Chattanoogans have been chomping at the bit for the Lookouts to return home and put on a show.
"So we're playing the Mississippi Braves, they're coming into town. We started our season last week in Rocket City for three games, and now we're back for six whole games starting today and ending on Sunday," said Kopf.
Kopf tells us you won't be striking out on any of their special events this season.
Thirsty Thursdays are coming back, along with Fireworks Friday and Spin to Win Saturday.
And on May 6th, they're going to have Princess Night.
"Some of your favorite princesses are going to be here, and of course everyone is encouraged to dress like a princess or as a knight. Just come in the spirit of the evening," said Kopf.
The fun does not stop with princesses. Paw Patrol will be at the stadium May 20th, hanging out with Looie the Lookout. Ed's Dinosaur Live will be back on September 16th.
"Also return of favorites include used car Saturday, presented by TVFCU, that will be next home stand, not this home stand," said Kopf.
Some important reminders, Kopf says they have a clear bag policy all season long. Small purses are OK, but any other bags must be see through.