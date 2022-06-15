The Lookouts are hitting it out of the park and hitting major records in attendance numbers this year.
"We wanted to get back to regular sized crowds and regular sized interactions with the players and so forth, but it's been above and beyond our expectations," said Chattanooga Lookouts President Rich Mozingo.
People across Chattanooga are filling up AT&T Field this summer.
"It really feels like people are coming out here time and time and time again," said Mozingo. "It's not like we're just seeing them once then dropping off."
Just two months into baseball season, Mozingo said theya re close to beating record attendance numbers set back in 2019.
"Through the month of may we're about 20,000 more tickets sold than we had for the 2019 season," said Mozingo. "That's where we based everything off of. That was the last full season we had in the building and we've almost eclipsed to what we've done that year altogether in just two months this year so it's just amazing."
He said the Lookouts are already starting to break records in other ways with these large crowds.
"Our numbers in 2019 were our best and we averaged 3499 people per game," said Mozingo. "Right now we're a litle over 3900 per game."
He said the Lookouts will definitely not be a swing and a miss this year. He hopes the momentum continues next year.
"It used to be we used to really gear up on Fridays-Saturdays and now we're having to gear up Tuesdays through Sundays," said Mozingo. "It's busy almost every day here."
He said he's proud of all the effort put into the Lookouts from day one.
"I think they'd be proud of the work we've done to continue the work they started years ago," said Mozingo.
One thing the Lookouts are struggling with this year though is employment.
They say they're short staffed and are looking to hire this year.
You can find details for applying here.