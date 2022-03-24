It's officially time to start heading back to AT&T Field.
The Chattanooga Lookouts and BCSG 360 are kicking off the start of baseball with a new first.
“It’s just going to be a baseball game," said Lookouts Media Relation Manager Dan Kept. "We’re getting ready for our season so it’s kind of a great little appetizer before our season starts.”
This Saturday baseball season kicks off at AT&T Field with the Scenic City Diamond Classic.
“It is an HBCU game featuring Kentucky state and Morehouse," said Kepf. "For the first time, they’re going to come here and play on our field and we’re just so excited.”
Kepf said this is just the start to honoring black history in baseball with special players honored on different days.
“It’s just going to be a great event," said Kepf. "It’s featuring a Negro Leaguer, Dennis Biddle going to come. He’ll be signing autographs and the game’s at 12 and the gates open at 11.”
He said other players like Jackie Robinson will also be honored.
This is part of a partnership with local organizations that are also looking to honor black players in baseball history.
“We really just want people to know a) this is just the beginning of us for the season," said Kepf. "This is one of our big events for the year and we’re also doing Negro League Appreciation Night this year with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.”
He said to keep an eye out for other events this upcoming season and the different parts that will be highlighted this spring and summer.
“We’re going to be wearing our Choo Choo jerseys against the Birmingham Black Barons," said Kept. "So that’s going to be later, you can get tickets on Lookouts.com. So we’re just focused on honoring that rich history in Chattanooga this year.”
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
You can purchase tickets online.