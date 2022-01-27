Next weekend, you can watch films from all over the world inside the Tivoli Theatre.
The Lookout Wild Film Festival is returning and this time, in a traditional way.
“Whatever’s going on in the world is reflected in the films that the filmmakers are putting together," said festival director Andy Johns.
The 10th annual Lookout Wild Film Festival is back in the traditional format! Some topics include:-surfing in Sri Lanka-a pastor who runs in the Faroe Islands-traveling through Italy and returning to the start of the pandemicFind out how you can see these on @Local3News! pic.twitter.com/xnhtU6ZQSC— Angela Kim (@AngelaLocal3) January 27, 2022
After an untraditional year of the Lookout Wild Film Festival at Nightfall, Johns said this tenth year will be special.
“This festival, I think, has potential to be real special," said Johns. "That we’re all able to get back together, see our family we hadn’t seen in a couple years, and meet new folks who have moved to Chattanooga over the years.”
He said the festival will return to normal from Feb. 4th to Feb. 6th. with people from all over the world.
When: February 4th-6thWhere: Tivoli TheatreWhy: To celebrate and showcase filmmakers from around the world*fun fact: the type of screen used to show these films is the largest of it’s kind in North America*Get tickets using the link! @Local3News https://t.co/DxJYUQJSRb— Angela Kim (@AngelaLocal3) January 27, 2022
“We’ve got everything from dogs chasing mountain bikers, we’ve got a story about a pastor who runs in the Faroe Islands, we’ve got surfing in Sri Lanka," said Johns.
With films ranking from one minute to 90 minutes, Johns said the festival will honor current and past filmmakers.
“The screen we’ve got here is the biggest screen of it’s kind in North America," said Johns. "It’s 4K with surround sound. So we’ve got filmmakers who haven’t had a chance to see their film on a real big screen like this.”
He said people can even see films of how the pandemic impacted people around the world and encourages people to buy tickets sooner rather than later.
“The earlier they can buy tickets, the better," said Johns. "That helps us know for planning purposes, budgeting purposes.”
If you are a filmmaker and want to submit a film, submissions for this year are closed. Submissions for 2023 will open soon.
To learn more about the festival or get tickets, you can click here.