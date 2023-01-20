The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and the Walker County Sheriff Office SWAT Team says on January 19th agents executed two search warrants at 373 Rogers Road and 797 Lail Road in Chickamauga.
At this time, agents located a pill press, over two pounds of powder Fentanyl, over 1,000 suspected Fentanyl pills, three pounds of Marijuana, and a large amount of U.S. currency.
In connection with these locations, the Hamilton County Narcotics Division and Hamilton County SWAT Team executed a search warrant at 5314 Dupont Street in East Ridge, Tennessee. Agents located a trafficking amount of Fentanyl and a firearm.
Tennessee Agents arrested George Albert Watkins III “Tre”. Watkins will be charged with Trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute in Georgia.
Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force Agents have made several arrests throughout the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit in the past few weeks.
Agents have seized approximately 3 pounds of Methamphetamine, 21 pounds of Marijuana, 2 1/2 pounds of Fentanyl, over 1,500 prescription pills, 200 THC vape cartridges, several grams of Cocaine and Psilocybin (Shrooms), and have executed 32 arrest warrants.
The following subjects were arrested:
Brian Kyle Cook – Felony warrant, Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude
Jeffery Cheatwood – Trafficking Methamphetamine
Robert Daniel – Trafficking Methamphetamine
Lynn Lindsey – Trafficking Methamphetamine
Walter Whitton – Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine
Sierra Parker – Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine
Caleb Romine – Felony warrant
Johnnie Carter – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine
Mark Fowler – Felony warrant, Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute
Megan Blaylock – Felony warrant
Joe Edward Wiley – Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute
David Pettigrew – Distribution of Non-controlled Dangerous Drugs
Larry Dale Dooley – Trafficking Methamphetamine
Jeremy Deberry – Felony warrants, Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute
Rickey Allen Sprayberry – Felony warrants
Leonard Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute
Dustin Smith – Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to Distribute
Dylan Ward – Possession of Schdule-I THC with intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute
Devon Pullum – Trafficking Methamphetamine
Aaron Scholtz – Trafficking Marijuana
Skylour Helton – Trafficking Marijuana
Assisting the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force were the Walker County Sheriff Office, Walker County SWAT Team, Dade County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Catoosa County Sheriff Office, Summerville Police Department, Trion Police Department, Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, Rossville Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, The Department of Community Supervision, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Hamilton County Narcotics Division, and Hamilton County SWAT Team.
The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of the Walker County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, and Trion Police Department.