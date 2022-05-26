UPDATE: The Incline Railway is now operating again.
The St. Elmo attraction has been closed the past week for scheduled maintenance.
PREVIOUS STORY: Starting Wed., May 18, Lookout Mountain’s Incline Railway will be closed for regular, routine maintenance.
The railway is set to reopen in a few weeks.
Updates on opening dates will be available on the Incline’s website.
The owner of the Incline Railway and CEO of CARTA, Lisa Maragnano says “We are always grateful to the millions of passengers that have visited us over the years and want to make sure that our future guests are safe while riding America’s Most Amazing Mile. We routinely make repairs to the attraction to ensure a great guest experience."