Lookout Lavender Farm "uPick Season" kicks off the summer season

It's that time of year again, and if you love lavender, you won't want to miss "uPick Season" at Lookout Lavender Farm in Rock Springs, GA.
Guests can enjoy lavender picking, great meals, and a selection of lavender-scented products Friday, June 9th through Saturday June 24th.
The farm is open 10-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday - and from 4-8 p.m on Fridays. The farm is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
The farm is located in the New Salem area on Lookout Mountain, near Cloudland Canyon State Park and the Canyon Grille.
There will be a $5 per adult fee to enter the field. Each paid adult (12 years and over) will be given a wristband upon entry. There is no pre-registration for the event – first come, first serve.
uPick bundles are $7 each and staff onsite will show visitors how to measure the diameter of the picked stems and how to cut the stems. A bundle is approximately 1 inch.
Pets are not allowed in the lavender fields.
The Lav Shack (the onsite farm store with lavender products) has been moved outside under a tent.
No professional photography is allowed during our uPick hours. Those wanting to schedule photo shoots should contact Lookout Lavender Farm directly.