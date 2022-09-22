One year ago today Bradley County K9 Deputy Joker was shot in the line of duty.

Joker has since recovered was even able to make an impact for all other K9's.

Joker's Law was signed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee earlier this year. It increased the penalty for anyone who shoots a K9.

Students responsible for spearheading petition for Joker's Law receive recognition Joker's law makes it a class D felony to assault a police, fire, search and rescue dog, service animal, or a police horse.

Joker and his handler, Deputy Eduardo Choate are still hard at work in Bradley County.