Look up! Stargazing this summer in Chattanooga

This summer, take the time to appreciate the beauty of the night sky in Chattanooga! From meteor showers such as the Southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids, to the full moons that will grace the sky this season, there will be plenty of celestial events to observe.
Mark your calendar and start planning your night sky viewing this summer.
METEOR SHOWERS
- Eta Aquariids: active until May 27
- Delta Aquarids: July 28-29
- Southern delta Aquariids: July 30-31
- Alpha Capricornids: July 30-31
- Perseids: August 12-13
FULL MOONS
The next full Moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, will be seen in the skies on Saturday, June 3, at 11:42 p.m. EST. While most years there are 12 full moons, 2023 will welcome 13 (two will occur in August).
- Strawberry Moon, June 3
June’s Full Moon is the Strawberry Moon as the little red berries ripen at this time.
- Buck Moon, July 3
In July, the Full Moon is called Buck Moon to signify the new antlers that emerge on deer buck’s foreheads around this time.
- Sturgeon Moon, August 1
August has the Full Sturgeon Moon because of the large numbers of lake sturgeon in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain.
- Blue Moon, August 30
There are two different definitions for a Blue Moon. A seasonal Blue Moon is the third Full Moon of an astronomical season that has four Full Moons. A monthly Blue Moon is the second Full Moon in a calendar month with two Full Moons.
PLANETS AND EQUINOXES
- May 22/23: The Moon, Venus, and Mars - The Moon passes between the planets Venus and Mars in the evening sky.
- May 29: Mercury at Greatest Elongation West - This might be a good time to try and spot Mercury: the planet appears at its farthest distance from the Sun in the morning sky.
- Jun 4: Venus at Greatest Elongation East - Venus shines brightly as the “evening star,” appearing at its farthest distance from the Sun.
- Jun 21: June Solstice - This solstice is the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, where it is the longest day of the year.
- In the Southern Hemisphere, it's the winter solstice and the shortest day of the year.
- Jul 6: Earth's Aphelion - Earth will reach its aphelion—the point on its orbit farthest from the Sun.
- Aug 10: Mercury at Greatest Elongation East - This might be a good time to try and spot Mercury: the planet appears at its farthest distance from the Sun in the evening sky.
- Aug 27: Saturn at Opposition - The ringed planet, Saturn, lies on the opposite side of Earth to the Sun, and is visible from sunset to sunrise.
- Sep 22: Mercury at Greatest Elongation West - This might be a good time to try and spot Mercury: the planet appears at its farthest distance from the Sun in the morning sky.
- Sep 23: September Equinox - Also known as the autumnal (fall) equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, the September Equinox is considered by many as the first day of fall.
WHERE TO GO
If you're looking for a place with less light pollution to view the night sky, with its close proximity to the mountains and the city, Chattanooga boasts some of the darkest skies in the region, with minimal light pollution.
The area has some great dark sky parks, such as Fall Creek Falls State Park and Harrison Bay State Park, that offer amazing views of the night sky. Harrison Bay even has a special Star Walk program, which shows how the night sky changes over time.
- Harrison Bay State Park | 7855 Bay Marina Cir., Harrison
This is an ideal spot for beginners in our area. With scenic shorelines of Chickamauga Lake, it's the perfect place to marvel at the stars—whether you're setting up a telescope or simply lying out a blanket. The park hosts events and astronomy programs throughout the year, making it a great option for both beginners and experienced stargazers. The park features a ½-mile looped walking path with a great view of the sky, and plaques to help you identify certain constellations, called the Starwalk – installed in 2016, the Barnard Astronomical Society of Chattanooga
- Fall Creek Falls State Park has dedicated astronomy weekends and star parties. These immersive weekends are a great way to observe distant galaxies, planets, exploding stars through telescopes, discuss the night sky and spatial relationships in the solar system.
- Lookout Mountain is just 15 minutes from downtown and offers some of the darkest skies near the city, making it a great spot to observe objects such as planets.
- Chilhowee Overlook | U.S. 64 E. to Forest Service Rd., Benton
- Cloudland Canyon State Park | 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Rd., Rising Fawn, GA
- Obed Wild and Scenic River National Park - Wartburg, TN
Explore the night sky and learn about astronomy and dark sky conservation here. The park is designated as an International Dark Sky Association International Dark Sky Park, and for the past seven years, year-round astronomy and dark sky interpretive programs have been offered in collaboration with local astronomy clubs. Stargazers can spot their favorite constellations on a moonless night at the Lilly Arch near the end of the Point Trail for the best viewing experience.
DARK SKIES TIPS
To make the most of your star gazing experience, make sure to bring a chair or blanket so you can look straight up, and give your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. With this in mind, you can expect to see meteors every couple of minutes from late evening until dawn.
You don't need any special equipment to view the night sky. Binoculars and sky charts can add to the fun, but are not necessary.
Use a red low light flashlight to keep light to a minimum. It can take up to an hour for your eyes to adjust to the dark sky. Low light flashlights make reading your star chart easy, without disturbing your night vision.
NEW MOONS
When a New Moon rises in the sky, it provides an ideal opportunity to observe stars and planets without the light from the Moon getting in the way. Take advantage of the darkness and use it to search for celestial bodies in the night sky.
- May 19
- June 18
- July 17
- August 16
- September 14
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned astronomer, this region offers ample opportunities for exploring the night sky and appreciating its beauty. So grab a chair or a blanket, and look up to the night sky this summer! With all the amazing celestial events taking place this summer, you don’t want to miss any of them.