UTC professor and founding dean at California State University-Fullerton, Dr. Dave Sachsman has died, a spokesperson from UTC said Wednesday.
Before coming to Chattanooga, Sachsman served as Dean of the School of Communications at California State University-Fullerton, and as Chair of the Department of Journalism and Mass Media at Rutgers University.
He came to UTC in 1991 as professor and holder of the West Chair of Excellence in Communication and Public Affairs, where he taught for decades.
Dr. Sachsman authored 23 published books and was working on a 24th at the time of his death.
He leaves behind his wife of 55 years Judy, daughter Susanne, son Jonathan, four grandchildren and the community of UTC.
Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.