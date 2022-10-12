The longtime director of Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services passed away on Tuesday.
Ken Wilkerson was 69.
Chairman Chip Baker remembered this outstanding public servant during Wednesday morning’s Hamilton County Commission meeting.
"Back in the days when I did Riverbend, I would always find that EMS trailer and have a cup of coffee. How we built our relationship certainly wasn't just through there, but all the great things he did with the county,” said Baker.
Wilkerson retired in 2020 after more than 40 years of keeping us safe.
He was also a city official in Lakesite.
Services will be held Sunday at Abba's House in Hixson at 3:00pm.
