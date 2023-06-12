A Local 3 viewer reached out to let us know about one of Dunlap's long-time legendary residents, nicknamed Fredonia Fred by many.
Fred is said to have been dumped going up Fredonia Mountain in 2016, never left, and wouldn't allow anyone to pick him up.
The viewer tells us that Fred was struck and killed by a car this weekend, with a resident stopping and confirming that he had passed on.
Fred was buried at the switch back going up Fredonia Mountain, where he slept, surviving all that time with people that adored him and frequented stopping to provide him with food, water, shelter, and love.
"Fredonia Fred will be truly missed by the many residents who passed him going up and down the mountain. May the mountains in the sky always be free for Fred," said viewer Mike Maddalena.