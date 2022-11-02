Local 3 News is learning that Hamilton County Attorney Rheubin Taylor has filed a lawsuit against County Mayor Weston Wamp.
County Commissioner Dr. Warren Mackey confirmed the lawsuit to Local 3.
The Chattanoogan says the lawsuit details Wamp trying to fire him despite having a four-year contract.
Taylor also says Wamp took the contents of his computer, which included attorney-client documents.
Today, County Commissioners unanimously stood in opposition to the new county mayor, overriding Wamp's vetoes. They are refusing to terminate the contract for Taylor.
Commissioners are worried that Wamp's actions could end up in court and cost taxpayers.