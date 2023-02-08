Chattanooga City Council members and all those in attendance at this week's council meeting honored a longtime District 7 resident who spent more than 103 years in the St. Elmo community.
The late Doris Bruce Kelly will soon be remembered as a lifelong resident with a new commemorative street sign in her honor near the home where she lived for over 80 years.
The street sign will stand at the intersection of Tennessee and West 46th in St. Elmo to to honor Kelly’s legacy.
The proclamation read,
"Whereas, Miss Doris Bruce Kelly was a lifelong resident of the historic Saint Elmo District - living there for over 103 years. Ms. Kelly was educated in the Chattanooga Public Schools, and graduated from Howard High School.
She attended Tennessee State University, where she received both bachelor's and master's degrees. While at Tennessee State, she joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated in which she was an active member for more than 80 years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of East 8th Street, where she served as Vice chairman of the trustee board for many years.
She was a lifelong educator - teaching business classes at Howard High School and collaborating with corporate partners like Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee to create school-to-work-transition internships for students.
She took an assignment as a UniServ representative for the Tennessee Education Association, where she held a life membership with the National Education Association.There she left behind the unforgettable legacy of becoming the first female African American president of the Chattanooga Education Association.
Family and friends shared her passion to serve her community over the entirety of her life - including her servitude in the Retired Teachers Association for many years after her retirement.Vice Chair expressed that Ms. Kelly gave her talents and resources to others freely - living by the precept, "If I can help somebody alone as I walk along, then my living shall not be in vain now."Therefore, as Vice Chair of the Chattanooga City Council do hereby extend the deepest gratitude for a lifetime of selfless service to Ms. Doris Bruce Kelly.
Ms. Doris Bruce Kelly will be forever remembered as an award-winning educator, prominent leader, and faithful servant of God who made an incredible impact on many lives. Her legacy of making profound history throughout Chattanooga and beyond will continue to live on.
The family was given a commemorative sign and plan to have sign reveal in the near future.
A date for the unveiling of the new street sign has not set.