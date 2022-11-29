A long-time leader of the Hamilton County 911 team is set to retire after years of service to the community.
John Stuermer has been the Executive Director of the Emergency Communications District since 2004, and before that he served for 27 years at the Chattanooga Police Department.
He had nothing but praise for his coworkers when asked about the perks of his job.
"Our people are really just a great group of people. Very professional, very dedicated to what we do in making sure that we provide that critical service to our citizens as well as our first responders," Stuermer told Local 3 News. "That's what that's what really to me is the best part of the job."
We thank John Stuermer for his years of dedication to keep our community safe.