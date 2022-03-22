Scientists have discovered that ticks in Georgia are carrying a new and potentially deadly virus.
The lone star tick has been found to be carrying the Heartland virus.
It is a virus that was first detected back in 2009.
Since the Heartland virus was discovered there has been at least one case reported in Tennessee and Georgia.
"There may be in fact more of it out there that we do not know about because people have not thought to test for it,” Anderson said.
Infectious Disease Specialist for CHI Memorial Dr. Mark Anderson said normally ticks have to stay on you for a significant amount of time before they can transmit any bacteria, but there is not enough research to know if this virus is the same.
If you think you have been exposed to a tick with the Heartland virus, there are signs you can look for.
You can identify it by a small white spot that's on its back.
"The usual clinical presentation is kind of non-specific meaning it could look like a lot of other things. A headache, fever, just feeling awful, diarrhea, sometimes people can be confused particularly; if their fever is high,” Anderson said.
It can trigger a list of other issues as well.
Dr. Anderson said since there is not any treatment if you are exposed, prevention is the key.
"If you are going to be outside in tall grass, low hanging limbs, then you should wear long sleeves, long pants if you are going to be out there for an extended period. Wearing insect repellent, especially if it is too hot to wear long sleeves and long pants,” Anderson said.
It is also important that you check yourself, your bag, and have someone check other areas that you can not see.
Dr. Anderson said he would be concerned if scientists started to find more ticks carrying the virus because we have a lot of lone star ticks in the area.
"It can cause some pretty severe disease. It has caused deaths; it has caused people to have prolonged symptoms, that went on for months with headaches and some cognitive changes,” Anderson said.