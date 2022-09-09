A Chattanooga Radio Host moved to the United States from London nearly 50 years ago. He is sharing his thoughts of Queen Elizabeth’s legacy.
While many may look at Queen Elizabeth's death as a mark in history, Richard Winham sees it as a shift from the 20th century to the 21st.
“When she died yesterday, a lot of people said it was like losing a grandmother and it kind of felt that way. She transcended politics, she transcended pop culture; she had that ability to rise above all of it,” Winham said.
Winham was born in London, England and stayed there until his early twenties before making his way to the United States to pursue a career in the radio industry.
For the last five years, he has been a host and producer at WUTC radio station.
While growing up in London, he remembers Queen Elizabeth taking the time out of her day on one of the most precious holidays to talk to her people.
“I knew the Queen as almost everybody does: from the television, because she would talk to everybody in the country, every Christmas. It is a ritual of Christmas afternoon, at three o'clock she comes on the T.V. and everybody sits down and stops raving and jumping up and down and doing Christmas stuff. Everything goes quiet and for 20 minutes. You listen to the Queen talk about whatever she is going to talk about,” Winham said.
He said the Queen meant continuity to his family and he believes she meant that to everyone in the United Kingdom.
“She was in, every sense as you will, an island, a figure. She met prime ministers, she met presidents, she saw them come and go, and she was still here,” Winham said.
Now that the Queen has passed, King Charles will be picking up where she left off.
Winham said he wishes King Charles the best in his new role, but thinks his time has passed.
“Well to be honest with you, if I were Charles I would defer to my son and say this is a new generation, this is the generation that is running the world now, and this is the person that should be King,” Winham said.