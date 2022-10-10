The cast iron museum is located in its hometown of South Pittsburg, Tennessee -- right at the heart of where the skillet is created.
Whether you're a celebrity chef, backyard bar-b-que expert, or just someone who enjoys cooking with a cast iron skillet, the museum allows guests a behind-the-scenes look at how the skillet is made.
Lodge's CEO and President, Mike Otterman, says guests will have the chance to get hands-on and interact with some of the displays.
"Over the years, the brand has grown, and we have so many people that want to know how it's made," says Otterman. "They grew up with cast iron; they have an emotional connection to it. "
Those who enter the museum will see the world's largest cast iron skillet.
It measures over 18 feet and weighs more than 14 thousand pounds.
"As you walk through, there's interactive magnets and grinding wheels, and it's all about the process of how you pour ingot of iron straight through to the process of how it comes out as a cast iron pan," says Otterman.
That's not all that makes this museum stand out. The Cast Iron skillet has been around for 125 years.
Whether you bought your own cast iron skillet or had it passed down to you, it has given customers quality cookware that has become a centerpiece of every family's life.
"The consumers come back to get better food results, better flavor; and with a little bit of love and care, it can last you for generations," Otterman explains.
Lodge's CEO says guests will be able to share their stories on the wall for future visitors.
Overall, Otterman hopes the museum will bring more people to South Pittsburg.
The Lodge Museum of Cast Iron will be open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.