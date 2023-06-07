New commercial properties in Chattanooga could soon be required to have a lock box for first responders.
Chattanooga City Council recently voted to approve the ordinance, and another vote will happen on Tuesday before it is official.
The Knox Elock System will allow firefighters to gain access to commercial buildings quicker and save property owners money. Chattanooga Fire Department Captain Daniel Peterson said there are three steps to the Knox Elock System.
“On the left side we see what's actually the knoxbox, this will go on the commercial building. The key that is in the knoxbox is what will be on the fire truck. We have a code that will be unique to each personnel that they will have to type in here to release the key, then this key has another code that we will then have to push before it's operable, and that will unlock the knoxbox,” Peterson said.
Commercial property owners currently have the option to give the fire department a master key or code to access their property if needed.
Peterson said it is sometimes can take a while to find a key, so the lock box will help tremendously.
“Primarily it is to increase the speed of being able to get into a building to assess rather or not there is a real emergency and to being operations if there is. It also is preventing us from unnecessarily needing to force entry which can cost costly repairs,” Peterson said.
Peterson said every second counts when firefighters are responding to a call.
“Because a lot of times, especially at night, we are waiting on a responsible party to come, and if we have way to gain immediate access, that will exponentially increase our time to be able to get into the building,” Peterson said.
If the ordinance passes, newly constructed commercial properties such as nursing homes, schools, apartment complexes and more will be required to have a knoxbox.
The Knox Company will donate $50,000 worth of equipment to the city.
Property owners will be required to purchase the knoxbox which holds their master key.
“This is the second time we have attempted to pass this ordinance, and we are happy it is moving forward at this point,” Peterson said.