Last year the YMCA prepared 555,000 free healthy meals and served them across 80 sites in Chattanooga, Cleveland, and North Georgia.
According to Feeding America.com, one in eight children face hunger.
In a study by Triple A State of Play, about 58% of students in Tennessee depend on school lunch.
With school year coming to an end, some students will only have one meal per day.
YMCA Chief Marketing Officer Cara Standifer says that's where they come in.
Meals are available to all children regardless of age.
The meals are also provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. With the program providing several meals, volunteers are needed to help prepare, serve, and deliver them.
Here is the link to click if you would like to sign up to help.