The YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga will benefit from a $44,758 contribution.
Local Jersey Mike’s Subs made the donation Thursday, as part of the restaurant chain’s annual Month of Giving.
Their campaign culminated in March of this year, when about 1,500 Jersey Mike’s restaurants, including those in the Chattanooga area, donated 100 percent of sales, not just profits, to more than 200 different charities across the nation.
The participating Jersey Mike’s stores for the 2023 campaign were:
- Chatttanooga – 2260 Gunbarrel Road
- Hixson – 5510 SR 153
- North Georgia – 1415 Dietz Road
- Ooltewah – 5975 Elementary Way
- Cleveland – 2416 North Ocoee Street
“We are very grateful for community partners like Jersey Mike’s,” said Rosemary Dworak, Executive Director for the YMCA Healthy Living Center at North River. “We have a shared vision for giving and social responsibility.”
Money raised in the 2023 Month of Giving efforts surpassed prior years of the partnership between Jersey Mike’s & the YMCA, which began in 2016.