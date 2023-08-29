Bronwyn McEwen was selected to be a contestant on America's longest-running game show, "The Price is Right," in 1983 when she was 19 years old.
The show's host, Bob Barker, died last week on August 26. He was 99 years old. McEwen said the memories she made that day are some of her favorites.
"Those are some of my most fun memories. That's one of my most fun days that I think I've ever had," McEwen said. "Everyone was just really excited... because everyone was winning lots of things…plus meeting Bob Barker, that was a lot of fun."
McEwen said she really enjoyed the time she got to spend with Barker on the show. She said he was very nice and entertaining. She felt their personalities clicked while on TV.
"In some ways it feels like a lifetime ago, but then I realize looking back, he was the age I am now, when I was on the show," McEwen said. "It's the end of a chapter for a lot of the people my age- We grew up watching him. I was on the show when he still had dark hair."
McEwen won a car on the show, but took the money for its value instead. That money allowed her to move back home to Lookout Mountain.
"That was a huge deal. We didn't have a lot of money, and I wanted to move back to Lookout Mountain. That was what allowed me to," McEwen said.