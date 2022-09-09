This Friday marks one week from when Memphis runner and mother Eliza Fletcher was abducted and then later killed.
People across Chattanooga came together to honor her and finish what she started.
"It was heart-wrenching to hear what she had to go through," said runner Liza Vannoy.
Vannoy has laced up her running shoes for 38 years.
She hit the pavement as a former teacher and mother on Friday to honor someone just like her: Eliza Fletcher.
"There's something beautiful about running and training for something outside of being a Mom and teaching," said Fletcher.
Jenny Fogo organized this run to bring together more women just like Fletcher and finish the run Fletcher started before being abducted.
"I feel like I am Liza, as most of the women here felt today probably," said Fletcher.
Fogo said Fletcher's story sat with many people who ran both in Chattanooga and across the country.
"We wanted to stand in solidarity with those in Memphis who are running for her today, finishing her run," said Fogo. "Really people across the nation are doing that."
Fogo said this didn't feel like just another race, but instead a mission to bring women and men together in honor of Fletcher.
"We realized why we were running and why we were here," said Fogo. "We're finishing the run she didn't get to finish, so it's really emotional to think about."
Vannoy said she's walking away with more awareness about safety when it comes to doing something as simple as going for a run.
"It affected me most as a Mom of two daughters and both are runners and just the awareness of 'yes, it's a beautiful place, Chattanooga's amazing to run trails or roads but again the safety measures,'" said Vannoy.
Fogo and Vannoy said they are both grateful to do something as simple as go for a run then go home.
"I get to go home," said Fogo. "I get to go hug my children an she doesn't get to do that."
"If anyone from Memphis hears this or sees this, just know Chattanooga's praying for you," said Vannoy.