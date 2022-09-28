Hurricane Ian made landfall as a destructive category storm 4 in Florida. People who have family and friends in that state are feeling anxious and uncertain.
Gloria Masmann lives in Murphy, North Carolina. She told us her son Brent is hunkering down inside his Fort Myers home.
A Facebook live on Wednesday afternoon by Brent showed at least 90 MPH winds of Hurricane Ian.
A storm that has threatened lives, homes, and businesses.
"Knowing that he (Brent) is in an uncertain situation from moment to moment (is) very, very traumatizing," said Gloria.
She is around 600 miles away from her son Brent's Fort Myers home.
"The first time for me being so far away, the last time we had a hurricane we were together as a family," she said.
The memory of Hurricane Andrew in 1992 made Brent shutter his home this time as he faces it alone.
"He just sent me a text," said Gloria, "and he says 'it's really bad and my door is whistling.'"
Data from poweroutage.us showed Lee County-where Fort Myers is located- had the most power outages as of Wednesday afternoon in comparison to other Florida counties.
"My son was actually on the phone with me and he said we just lost power and then the cell phone dropped the call," said Gloria.
She said she is worried about the aftermath of the Hurricane.
"Help those in Florida that are being impacted," she said as she asked for prayers.
Our meteorologists said a tropical storm may be possible for a second landfall Friday afternoon in Georgia or South Carolina.