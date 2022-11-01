A weather radio transmitter atop Signal Mountain that serves much of the area is out of commission.
Known as WXK-48, the transmitter is being worked on for repairs, but the National Weather Service says there's now estimated time that the transmitter will be returned to service.
We have had several phone calls regarding issues with their weather radio not working properly. Here is a message from the National Weather Service in Morristown, TN. pic.twitter.com/F4CaDWQoyh— HamCoTNES (@HamCoTNES) November 1, 2022
The transmitter serves nearly 20 counties in Tennessee and Georgia.
According to the NWS weather radio maps, the closest transmitters are in Spencer, TN, Winchester, TN, Huntsville, AL and Blue Ridge, GA.
Other nearby transmitters are out of service in Knoxville and Buchanan, GA, which is west of Atlanta.