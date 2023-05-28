To show our veterans they are loved and cared for over Memorial Day weekend, a group of woman called the 'Unity Quilts Of Valor' gifted a few local veterans something special.
"Because some of these veterans are getting pretty old... well, they feel alone and we don't want that. We want them to know we care," said Barbara Price, Group Leader, Unity Quilts of Valor.
Barbara Price and the rest of her group of ladies gathered at Mission Barbeque this weekend to give away the hand made quilts, stitched with love of course, to four deserving veterans.
She says their hope is that they use the quilts as comfort and to help heal.
"A lot of them may look OK and act OK, but if they're not talking, if they're not sharing with somebody, they're probably hurting inside and hurting alone," said Price.
Statistics from 2020 show combat veterans are 57% more likely to commit suicide. Price says this is a big driving force for why they spend countless hours hand making the quilts.
"As a veteran, you need to reach out to us, that's what we're here for. We're here to give you quilts of valor and tell you that we love you and we want you healed, we don't want to lose another veteran," said Price.
Price believes the patriotic quilts help, and knows they mean a lot to the veterans who receive them.
"We lost two veterans this week, and one of them... his quilt of valor was in the casket with him because he used it everyday," said Price.
This is the second year the group has given away quilts for Memorial Day weekend, and they say they have no plans of quitting.
If you would like to contact the group to learn more about Quilts of Valor, click here.