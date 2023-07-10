Retired U.S. Army Captain Larry Taylor of Signal Mountain has been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, the most prestigious decoration any veteran can receive. His heroic actions in 1968 during the Vietnam War earned him this award.
Taylor looked back on the chaos of that night in 1968, "We expended all our rockets. It was 152 rockets, 16-thousand rounds of mini-gun, and we didn't have anything left. So we flew down and turned my lander light on, and I guess they thought it was some type of magic and ran like hell."
His actions that night have led to other military decorations over the years, including the Distinguished Military Service Award, the Silver Star Award, and now the Medal of Honor.
Taylor was notified of his achievement by President Joe Biden, who will personally present the Medal of Honor to him at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., later this month. Taylor will fly there with his family to receive the award.
Reflecting on his service, Taylor said, "We did the same thing day and night all through combat, and we just happened to get caught doing our job."
Of the 40 million who have served in the Army, Larry Taylor is one of only 3,500 recipients of the Medal of Honor.