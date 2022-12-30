On Christmas, a kid from Dalton was surprised with a University of Georgia Ladd McConkey football jersey, and got to spend time with his favorite player as well.
For Christmas, Hunter Swinney only wanted one thing: a Ladd McConkey jersey. Little did he know it would be signed in person by Ladd later that day.
Like any other kid on Christmas morning, Hunter was ripping up wrapping paper to get to his gifts.
Hunter's dad Chris Cochran decided to prank him and hide the jersey under another shirt, so Hunter would not see it.
When Hunter saw the jersey, he was overwhelmed with emotions.
“I was just in disbelief. I didn't think I was going to get it. I was in shock and I was just happy and excited,” Hunter said.
Cochran posted the video on Facebook, so everyone could see his son's reaction and how big of a Ladd McConkey fan he is.
“It was about 2:00 on Christmas afternoon, Ladd's mother messaged me on Facebook and said Ladd is in town and would love to sign his jersey. We didn't tell Hunter, we just told him we were going to the mountains to look at snow. We took, quote, 'a wrong turn,' but it was the right turn to go to their drive way,” Cochran said.
Cochran messaged Ladd's mother and told her that they were outside. Moments later, the standout UGA wide receiver walked out.
“Whenever I saw him come out, I was like 'oh no, there are people coming out.' Matthew screamed 'Oh there's Ladd,' then I just sat there in shock,” Hunter said.
Hunter got his jersey signed and the two talked football for a while.
“It meant a lot to me, as you can tell I am a big fan of Ladd. He is my favorite football player and it meant the world to me that I actually got to see him and he signed it. I didn't think that was really going to happen,” Hunter said.
Cochran said he will never forget this moment and knows his son won't either.
“I am very appreciative he took time out of his Christmas Day, spending time with his family, to sign his jersey and to talk to him and see him. Money can't buy it. It is something that no money you have you can't pay for it,” Cochran said.