Yellow Trucking has been battling with the Teamsters Union, representing 22,000 drivers.
"Close to 30,000 truck drivers are going to be losing their jobs and employees that work there," said Miller-Motte College CDL Instructor Tracy Caldwell.
Despite the layoffs and the size of yellow, the safety manager of local trucking company ASH Transport, Michael Zimmerman, believes this closure will not be as impactful at companies that fill their trucks before shipping.
Zimmerman expects other companies will pick up the extra demand.
"I don't anticipate seeing a big impact," said Zimmerman.
Yellow Trucking received $700 million in Covid Pandemic Relief Loans a few years ago. Zimmerman believes the recent struggles in the company were an indictor this could happen.
"I would assume most of them had a pretty good idea, in the shape the company was getting itself into," said Zimmerman.
Miller-Motte College offers a Commercial Driver's License program course along with other similar programs.
"Trades are great. Not everyone needs to sit behind a desk. We have a lot of jobs that require hands-on," said Miller-Motte College CDL Program Instructor Kevin Gillilanb.
The course teaches and tests students.
"The DMV can get backlogged a lot of the times, where we can just get them through in a shorter amount of time than some other places," said Gilliland.
Miller-Motte College is celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Week by hosting a "Touch A Truck" event at the campus on September 16th from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.