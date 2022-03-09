The average price of gas and diesel continues to increase, causing a strain on companies and ultimately trickling down to consumers.
Experts said there's never been a time in the history of the oil market like this and it impacts everyone, including a huge industry in Chattanooga, trucking.
Walter Simpson has been a truck driver for almost 40 years and has seen prices fluctuate.
"It doesn't scare me because if you notice throughout time, fuel rises, fuel goes down, it will stay down a while then something else will happen, it will go down and then it will rise right back up," truck driver Walter Simpson said.
When asked how he feels seeing a $700 price tag to fill up his 18-wheeler, he said, "Not good, right now it's not looking good."
The cost of diesel is major factor in the transportation industry. The average price for diesel in Tennessee has gone up 92 cents since last week.
"It's very hard for a gasoline consumer, but what's going on now is even harder for diesel consumers, that price is rising faster than everything," FreightWaves oil expert John Kingston said.
Instead of the trucking company footing the bill, it's usually passed down to the shippers through a fuel surcharge.
"The surcharge is set once a week, the prices can rise everyday, so there's a lag I'm sure is hurting them. Also, if they ride any miles, what the call empty miles where they aren't driving for a specific customer, there's no surcharge there, so they get hit, so no body is completely exempt from this," Kingston said.
He said no one is exempt, including customers.
"The seller of any kind of a good always seeks to pass his cost down to his consumers, whether it's higher labor cost, whether it's higher fuel cost, whatever," Kingston said.
Kingston said although we are dealing with a loss of oil from Russia, we can help decrease the price of gas. He said we've got to cut consumption, so if you can walk, carpool, or use other means of transportation, do so.