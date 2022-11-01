TopGolf will be holding a hiring event for its East Ridge location on Monday, November 7.
Interviews will be held at 1pm and 4pm for Front of House (FOH) Associates including bartenders, barbacks, guest services, drink runners, and food runners.
Daily interviews are being held for Topgolf’s facility, cleaning, and culinary teams positions, including dishwashers, prep cooks and line cooks.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply soon and even stop by the restaurant for an in-person interview.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply here and search for the Chattanooga location specifically.