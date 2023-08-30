Efforts are already underway to mobilize relief efforts in Idalia's wake.

There are two big ways you can help.

Donate to disaster relief (Red Cross)

Donate Blood (Blood Assurance/Red Cross)

SCAM ALERT: Local expert offers tips to avoid scams after natural disasters The Better Business Bureau is warning flood victims to watch out for fake texts and websites offering to help replace important documents.

Local agencies and organizations are already stepping up to assist on site and here at home.

CATOOSA CO. FIRE DEPT

The Catoosa County Fire Department is answering the call for help in Valdosta as the southern part of our state is being pounded by hurricane Idalia.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency has requested help from our county's Urban Search and Rescue truck and its team of eight firefighters, now on the way for mutual aid assistance in the Valdosta area.

The Catoosa County Fire Department is among ten departments across the state that are equipped and trained to respond as Georgia's Urban Search and Rescue team when disaster strikes.

"We wish our firefighters safe travels and safe operations as they help people in need. This short video explains the equipment and capabilities of our Catoosa County firefighters. "

CLEVELAND UTILITIES

Cleveland Utilities (CU) received a mutual aid request to assist with the Hurricane Idalia power restoration efforts.

A five-person crew departed Cleveland at 5 a.m. this morning (August 30) and are currently en route to be staged in the Florida area. At this point, CU does not know with certainty where the crew will be working. For security purposes, CU doesn’t publicize empl

"Cleveland Utilities knows the value of mutual aid assistance with storm restoration work and believes in reciprocal giving. CU was the recipient of support and aid following the devastating tornadoes in 2011 and again in 2020. Without the assistance from those other utilities, power restoration would’ve taken considerably longer. Any time there is a need and CU is able to release crews without putting their system or customers at risk, management makes it a priority to send help. Linemen perform amazing feats as they work in difficult conditions. Public power utilities come together during times of great adversity to help each other, and CU is honored to play a part and give back"

TVA

TVA is closely monitoring the effects of Hurricane Idalia. At this time TVA has not been asked for support but, will respond if needed to help restore power quickly in the affected areas.

EPB

EPB released two contractor crews to contribute to hurricane recovery, which are staged in Sarasota, Florida, and ready to help once it’s safe to work. Florida Power and Light will direct crews to where they are most needed.

"Power utilities have a long history of supporting one another. EPB has helped other areas during their times of need, and we were fortunate to have help from other utilities after the 2020 tornadoes and severe storms earlier this year."

BLOOD ASSURANCE

Blood Assurance is asking the public to donate whole blood and platelets due to the potential need for the products from community blood centers in the storm’s path.

The blood bank is maximizing its collection efforts, and asking the public to donate whole blood and platelets in case any of its community blood centers in the storm’s path are in need.

“Blood Assurance has depended on other blood centers when our communities have suffered a natural disaster,” said Blood Assurance CEO, J.B. Gaskins. “We have a moral obligation to help when we can.”

If Blood Assurance is asked to help, it will impact the supply for the nonprofit’s own service area.

GEORGIA POWER

Georgia Power teams are making their final preparations and mobilizing restoration workers and equipment as Hurricane Idalia continues strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico.

"At the company's Storm Center in Atlanta, response experts are coordinating efforts, including with Regional Teams in Coastal Georgia and teams that will relocate from other areas of the state to help restore power for customer as quickly as possible."

The company is mobilizing crews and equipment in the central, southern and coastal areas of the state in order to respond to potential power outages as quickly as possible.

Just as Georgia Power prepares for severe weather, the company urges customers to be prepared for Tropical Storm Idalia.