Governor Bill Lee took time to recognize law enforcement and even one of Chattanooga’s own during his fourth State of the State on Monday night.
Governor Lee recognized Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Rocky Ghazi as someone who has impacted him.
Governor Lee said that Tennessee welcomes individuals from other countries that legally make America home.
Ghazi is a Kurdish refugee and Lee said he is a proud American refugee by choice, who is a dedicated public servant.
Local News 3 would like to congratulate Trooper Ghazi for his recognition by the Governor.