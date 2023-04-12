The 2nd annual Hamilton County Schools Heroes Award Luncheon will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Friday, April 14, from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm.
Presented by Dr. Dane and Sheila Boyington, the luncheon will honor teachers and HCS alums, including Dr. Roland Carter, Sen. Bob Corker, and Dr. Elaine Swafford.
The first of eight teacher heroes included is Jason Bevil, a 4th-grade teacher at Apison Elementary nominated by his Principal, Callie Stewart.
Mr. Bevil sees the need for STEM enrichment in our school and is said to work without pay before, during, and after school, offering opportunities for students to engage in STEM activities and clubs.
Beth Jones, pre-K teacher at Daisy Elementary, works with the child and family to find strategies to help the child succeed in and out of the classroom.
She is a mentor to other HCS teachers in Pre-K and is well-established in routines, procedures, and strategies in her classroom. Jones works to maintain learning throughout her day while collaborating with their DLP Pre-K classroom to teach students during her reading groups.
Magge Hudgins is an art teacher being honored, and she teaches acting at the Center for Creative Arts. Magge is the chair of the acting department and produces several middle school, and high school shows each year, including plays, improv shows, and student-directing showcases.
"I will never forget the night that Magge hosted BBQ and Improv "all night theater" for her students. This was the fall of 2021, right after the worst year of Covid and shut downs. Despite the challenges of Covid, Magge was determined to bring some togetherness and joy back to her students. The night was filled with improv and comedy skits and was a rambunctious evening of loud laughter -- just what everyone needed. This is just one example of the way she builds and incredible community of actors," said CCA Principal Jill Levine.
Ms. Sharon Eaves, from Missionary Ridge Learning Community, has been a part of the East Lake Community for over 40 years.
She has served in multiple teacher roles but has spent most of her years as a school counselor.
She meets with every student's family to create six-year plans to ensure success as the student moves to high school. Eaves recently acquired $25,000 in donations to support Missionary Ridge's Care Closet project, among other school community needs.
Ms. Eaves has retired but works part-time.
Joshua Edens was nominated as the Rock Point Learning Community Teacher Hero.
Mr. Edens is new to the school this year and has built a cross-country team from the ground up in the Fall. This Spring, he has built a track team of over 25 students excited to be involved in something positive at RBMS.
Mr. Edens has introduced several key community members to the school's principal (who nominated him and pictured him beside him), allowing the school to partner with several Red Bank businesses.
Lauren Grimes is Midtown Learning Community's Hero Teacher.
She teaches 6th-grade math at Dalewood Middle School and has been at Dalewood for three years, going above and beyond for her students in the classroom.
Grimes' commitment to ensure all of her students learn earned her the nomination and that she goes the extra mile to prepare for student learning before and after school.
Ms. Grimes opened her classroom this year to other 6th-grade teachers.
Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased here.