Local teachers protested Governor Bill Lee as he was in town to campaign for county mayor candidate Weston Wamp.
Educators say they are disappointed the governor failed to defend them after what they call 'insulting comments' made by the president of Hillsdale College in a private reception in Franklin, Tennessee, last month.
The remarks were secretly recorded.
Local 3 News attended the campaign event on Tuesday, where the Governor declined to answer our questions but did address the issue in a Nashville radio interview.
I caught up with @mattmurphyshow about the difference between supporting Tennessee teachers and calling out Left-wing activism that hurts the profession. pic.twitter.com/sqil9dYSXa— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 6, 2022
Wamp says he plans to improve public education in Hamilton County and has complete trust in our public school teachers.
"We'll invest in it, we'll see our economy grow, we'll see crime lowered in the years to come, and so we're going to talk about what it looks like to implement a conservative vision that believes in and invest in every kid across our county," said Wamp.
A group of protesters stood outside the event, upset with Governor Lee's silence. We caught up with retired teacher, Kathy Veazey who says she wants to hear from the governor himself.
"I was really offended, and the fact that Governor Lee did not contradict him or say anything about it to this point, I mean this happened how many days ago and he still hasn't said anything to apologize to teachers, that's unacceptable," said Veazy.
The governor finally addressed the issue in a radio interview, Tuesday saying the comments were not about Tennessee teachers, he added, "I'm not going to rebut someone who was speaking about left-wing problems in public education in this country that have actually hurt the genuine work of our teachers," said Gov. Lee.
Local 3 News asked Wamp if Arnn's views fall in line with his beliefs. He called the vast majority of teachers in this community "incredible servants".
But Wamp said in response to Arnn's comments, "Those cavalier really inappropriate remarks, I don't think are a reflection of the way that state government feels about education. They're certainly not a reflection of how county leaders or how I feel about educators."
Local 3 News will be working to get further comment from Governor Lee and also be following Wamp's opponent for mayor, Matt Adams, as he campaigns through the county.
