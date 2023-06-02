We brought you a story a few years ago about how Heritage High School was able to fundraise and build a new school in Nicaragua.
It was all in honor of a student, Katie Beth Carter, who was killed in a car crash in 2016 shortly after graduating.
Heritage High School is at it again, building another school in the area.
A high school teacher is set to travel there on June 1st and run 300 miles to raise awareness.
"A little bit of help can go a long way in the lives of the people that we work with down there," said EK Slaughter, a teacher for Heritage High School.
EK Slaughter helped build and open up the Katie Beth Carter Memorial School in Nicaragua in 2018.
He encouraged Heritage students to raise $100,000 for the project, which has impacted the foreign community.
"It's just been great to see the transformation of some of those students and how they believe in themselves and their future," said Slaughter.
Slaughter says Katie Beth Carter, who the school is named after, would have been proud, especially since she was going to school to become a teacher.
"So it kind of makes it even more sweet for her to be able to watch this from the other side, right," said Slaughter.
The current school educates children from the 7th to the 11th grade.
Slaughter says their goal is to open an elementary school for students from 1st grade to 6th.
He says they didn't expect to have the funds for the school for another decade until a generous donor stepped in.
"He talked to somebody on our board. Next thing you know, he's going to come check it out, he's down there, and he wants to pay for the elementary school to be built," said Slaughter.
Now the challenge is to keep up with the overhead fees, which Slaughter says is about $65,000 a year.
He hopes by running across Nicaragua, with 12 other people, 300 miles from the east coast to the west, he'll be able to generate awareness and find partnerships to fund the added costs.
"The fifth day of our run, we'll get us to campus, and then on that 5th day, we'll have 13 more miles to finish in the Pacific Ocean," said Slaughter.
Slaughter's also asking any community members to consider sponsoring a Nicaraguan student.
"It's a difficult place to live for sure, and they struggle really well, so our goal is to struggle well and to hopefully inspire people to get behind us and become monthly partners for us," said Slaughter.
The team leaves for Nicaragua on Thursday and begins their 5-day relay on Saturday. They'll also be breaking ground on the school while there.
Slaughter encourages people to follow their journey on social media.
He also asks people to check out their website, click here, to become a sponsor.
"For people to commit whatever dollar amount that they could to help out and help provide education and inspiration to some amazing people that live in a difficult part of our world."