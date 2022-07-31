School is almost back in session - which means teachers, parents, and students are heading to the store to stock up on supplies.
Through her punny math jokes and charisma, it's clear Kelsey Butler has a love for teaching.
She's been helping shape the minds of third graders at Red Bank Elementary for three years.
"I love that every single day is different, that I come home, I say that even on the bad days I still come home with a story that ends with a smile on my face."
When school time rolls around, you'll often see kids with their parents shopping for the back to school necessities - but so are the teachers.
Most are paying out of their own pocket as they work to fill their classrooms with supplies for, not only themselves, but also their students.
"Notebooks, folders, pencils, pencils, pencils, erasers, they go through erasers like crazy, expo markers, those are the teacher side of things, crayons, markers."
She works to make sure the classroom is a place kids feeling excited to come to every day. The cost of supplies can easily start stacking up.
Butler says she spent almost a thousand dollars throughout her first year of teaching.
"When you sit down with you receipts at the end of the year, you're like wow I didn't think I spent that much because in the heart of it you're like this is for my students."
The Chattanooga Police Department holds their annual 'Shop With A Cop' to help students get school supplies.
This year they had a little more to give and nominated five different teachers for gift cards. Butler was nominated by her friend Trevor.
"So I showed up to Walmart yesterday, and I was like 20 bucks anything to take off what I was coming out of my pocket, and he just handed it to me and he said $100 and my eyes welted up and I was like are you kidding me."
Butler says she's beyond grateful because with their help she was able to cross off the last supplies on her list. Now she's looking forward to getting the new school year started as a 5th grade teacher.