November is lung cancer awareness month. A time to remind everyone of the dangers of smoking, but also to break through the stigma around the disease.
We spoke with a local lung surgeon and a lung cancer survivor who say there are more factors contribute to the disease than just smoking.
"It's not so much about Tabaco, it's if you have lungs, particularly if you have a family risk of cancer… genetic risk, you can get lung cancer," said Dr. Rob Headrick, Chief Thoracic Surgeon for CHI Memorial
Dr. Headrick says more people die from lung cancer than all other forms of cancer combined.
"We've got one person every two hours dying of the disease, if you look at the 95 counties in Tennessee you have a 50% chance of dying from a heart attack or lung cancer," said Headrick.
Headrick says culturally it's common for people to smoke in the south, which of course negatively affects your health, but he says many of his cancer patients aren't even smokers.
"They're very shocked by it because their answer is, well I never smoked, of course they didn't, but they have the genetic defect that is driving it," said Headrick.
He says a common misconception is if you get lung cancer it means you did it to yourself. Sadly, Headrick says many people diagnosed keep it to themselves feeling shame and guilt.
To help normalize the conversation, Headrick wears colored socks covered in white ribbons hoping people will ask him about them. He tells them the importance of getting scanned as early as the age of 50 years old.
"If you have a family history of cancer, had a smoking histoy, you need to be getting a yearly CT scan, its the simplest screening in the world," said Headrick.
We spoke with Patrick Marcrom who recently beat lung cancer in August.
He believes had he not started getting yearly scans in 2018 his cancer would have grown undetected and likely killed him.
"And now I'm back walking five, six miles a day, playing golf four days a week, doing what ever I want to do," said Marcrom.
Headrick hopes the awareness raised in November will help break down the stigma around the cancer empowering people to get scanned before its too late.
"We want to see much more survivors from this disease in the future, and see a healthier Chattanooga and this is the best way to do it," said Headrick.
If you are interested in scheduling a scan, you can call this number, 495-LUNG.