Students at CSAS advocated for coral reefs for Earth Day in 2022.
The marine biology class watched a documentary on coral bleaching and saw the extensive damage.
Many of the students were overwhelmed with emotion and wanted to do something to make a change.
That's when their project came to life.
Living in a land-locked state, these students realized most people don't have coral reefs on their minds.
They wanted to educate students at their school and beyond of the importance of keeping our marine life safe.
They also wanted students to know they have the power to make a change.
“I think that was a really big motivator in this is bringing excitement and hope to the environment because a lot of what we see is doom and gloom. That really won't cause any one to make any difference,” said CSAS senior Abby Moore.
The project includes art, power points and more.
Students also created petitions that are headed to Hamilton County school leaders.
They hope to get rid of the styrofoam lunch trays, install LED lights and switch from paper towels to hand dryers in schools.