Local students have the opportunity to learn about wildlife at 15th Annual Eco days

Monroe County and Sweetwater City school children will have a chance to learn about the natural world and develop conservation leadership skills at the 15th annual Eco Days event on the Cherokee National Forest.
The four-day event, hosted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Cherokee National Forest, will begin on May 8 and offer students hands-on outdoor learning in small group stations led by natural resource professionals.
“Many of America’s children today grow up with little connection to nature. Eco Days is about what fun it is to be outside, the amazing things that are out there, and what we all could be doing to help make sure our natural resources are available in the future,” said Stephanie Bland, Tellico district ranger, Cherokee National Forest. “The Forest Service and our partners hope to increase our local kids’ understanding and appreciation of the natural world and to develop the next generation of conservation leaders.”
Highlights of the event will include seeing a bear trap up close and wading in a stream to look for aquatic life, with guest speakers from Sequoyah Birthplace Museum and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
There will be temporary closures of portions of Indian Boundary Recreation Area during the four-day event. The Indian Boundary Campground Overflow will be closed to camping on May 7 at 2 p.m. and will reopen on May 12 at approximately 4:30 p.m.
For additional information please contact the Tellico Ranger District at (423) 397-8455