Taco Bell Franchisee Tacala Companies announced their annual scholarship winners for the 2023-2024 school year, and 12 of the 62 recipients hail from the Tennessee Valley.
The local graduating Taco Bell team members collectively amassed $30,000 in award money this year.
Team Tacala Charities has awarded $1,726,550 in scholarships since 2014, helping 683 teen team members from Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Alabama achieve their academic goals.
“Tacala leadership is committed to providing our staff opportunities beyond training, work experience and a paycheck. Winning a $3,000 or $1,500 Team Tacala Scholarship to pursue post-secondary education can lead to something even greater. This year, every eligible team member won a scholarship. We are proud to give back to our team members in recognition of their dedication to our guests and communities as well as their fellow Tacala employees,” said Marjorie Perlman, Chief Marketing Officer at Tacala Companies.
Take a look at the full list of Chattanooga scholarship recipients:
- Ashton Lankford is receiving a $3,000 scholarship to further their education in Physical Therapy.
- Maranda Padavana is receiving a $3,000 scholarship to further their education in Criminology.
- Kayla King is receiving a $3,000 scholarship to further their education in Computer and Information Sciences.
- Lucas Needham is receiving a $3,000 scholarship to further their education in Computer Programing.
- Kennedie Casteel is receiving a $3,000 scholarship to further their education in Dentistry.
- Gavin Slaven is receiving a $3,000 scholarship to further their education in Science Education.
- Dezire Willoz is receiving a $3,000 scholarship to further their education in Social Work and Services.
- Katrina Rivera is receiving a $3,000 scholarship to further their education in Information Management.
- Jordan Lewis is receiving a $1,500 scholarship to further their education in becoming a certified Radiology Technician.
- Isaiah Batts is receiving a $1,500 scholarship to further their education in Sociology.
- Harley Truelove is receiving a $1,500 scholarship to further their education in Nursing.
- John Carmley is receiving a $1,500 scholarship to further their education in Agribusiness
Congratulations, graduates!